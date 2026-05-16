Is LegalZoom Stock a Buy After the CEO Purchased 125,000 Shares?

Key Points

CEO Jeffrey Stibel acquired 125,000 shares of common stock for a total transaction value of ~$769,000 on May 11, 2026.

The purchase represented 0.0728 percentage points of total company ownership, raising Stibel's stake to 1.7219% after the transaction.

All shares were acquired via direct ownership, with no indirect or derivative transaction components.

This is Stibel's first open-market transaction following a period of administrative filings and reflects a material deployment of capacity after a 68% reduction in total holdings over the past year.

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Jeffrey M. Stibel, Chief Executive Officer of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ), reported an open-market purchase of 125,000 shares, valued at approximately ~$769,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing dated May 11, 2026.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 125,000 Transaction value ~$769,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,955,609 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$18.18 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($6.15).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Stibel's historical trading activity?

This is Stibel’s only reported open-market buy in the past year, following a series of 12 administrative (non-economic) filings and a 68.19% decrease in aggregate holdings since May 2025.

This is Stibel’s only reported open-market buy in the past year, following a series of 12 administrative (non-economic) filings and a 68.19% decrease in aggregate holdings since May 2025. What was the market context for this transaction?

The purchase was executed at a weighted average price of $6.15 per share, slightly above the May 11, 2026 market close of $6.10, with LegalZoom.com shares down 35.2% year-over-year as of the transaction date.

The purchase was executed at a weighted average price of $6.15 per share, slightly above the May 11, 2026 market close of $6.10, with LegalZoom.com shares down 35.2% year-over-year as of the transaction date. What is the impact on Stibel’s ownership structure?

The transaction increased direct holdings to 2,955,609 shares, while indirect holdings — primarily through entities such as Bryant-Stibel Fund I LLC and several trusts — remain at 6,461,127 shares, maintaining a split between direct and indirect control.

The transaction increased direct holdings to 2,955,609 shares, while indirect holdings — primarily through entities such as Bryant-Stibel Fund I LLC and several trusts — remain at 6,461,127 shares, maintaining a split between direct and indirect control. Does this activity indicate a change in sentiment or capacity?

Given the lack of prior buy or sell trades and the large prior reduction in holdings, this purchase reflects both available capacity and a potential inflection point in Stibel's approach to LegalZoom.com equity exposure.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 11, 2026) $6.15 Market capitalization $1.03 billion Revenue (TTM) $756.04 million Net income (TTM) $15.43 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 11, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

LegalZoom.com offers an online platform for legal and compliance solutions, including business formations, estate planning, intellectual property protection, attorney access, and tax and bookkeeping services.

The company serves small businesses and individual consumers seeking accessible, affordable legal and compliance solutions.

LegalZoom.com operates at scale as a leading provider of online legal and compliance services, leveraging technology to streamline access to essential business and personal legal solutions.

The company’s strategy centers on simplifying complex legal processes and expanding its digital platform to capture demand from small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com’s competitive edge lies in its broad service portfolio, established brand, and ability to deliver cost-effective legal support nationwide.

What this transaction means for investors

LegalZoom CEO Jeffrey Stibel’s May 11 purchase of company shares is a noteworthy event for investors. Stibel already owned millions of shares. Therefore, his buy suggests he’s bullish on LegalZoom stock, and that the price had dropped to such an attractive level, he felt it made sense to add to his already plentiful position.

As a shareholder in the company, I agree with his move. LegalZoom stock was battered this year when Wall Street suddenly became fearful artificial intelligence could take away its business. This led to shares reaching a 52-week low of $5.28 on April 10.

The threat from AI is overblown. Legal matters are too important to trust to unproven AI solutions. Some law firms discovered this the hard way last year when they got in hot water for using AI to create court briefs, which cited legal cases that didn’t exist.

Moreover, LegalZoom’s business is healthy. Its first quarter sales grew 13% year over year to $206.8 million. It raised 2026 full-year revenue guidance to a range between $810 million to $830 million, representing growth from 2025’s $756 million.

LegalZoom’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of six is about half what it was a year ago. This suggest shares are cheap, making now a good time to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in LegalZoom.com. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.