LegalZoom to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2025

LegalZoom will report Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call and webcast.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. announced that it will disclose its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025, after market close. The company's CEO Jeff Stibel and CFO Noel Watson will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss these results. Interested parties can register for the call and access a replay on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website. LegalZoom, which has been operating for over 20 years, provides an online platform for legal services, helping individuals and small businesses with various legal needs through technology and access to a network of attorneys.

None

None

None

None

None

$LZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $LZ stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LZ forecast page.

$LZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LZ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ella Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Mario Lu from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 02/27/2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after the close of market.









Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the financial results.







LegalZoom Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details











Date:





Thursday, August 7, 2025









Time:





4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)









Webcast:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z5ndkaj5











Dial In Registration:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI34bfe98f07e2422a8eb0d8d8c464efa7























A replay of the webcast also will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website,





https://investors.legalzoom.com





, following the live event.









About LegalZoom









LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or the LegalZoom-owned law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formations and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.





With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, visit





www.legalzoom.com





.









