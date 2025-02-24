LegalZoom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in San Francisco

LegalZoom announces executive participation in two upcoming investor conferences, offering live webcasts and investor meetings.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. announced plans for participation in upcoming investor conferences in San Francisco. Jeff Stibel, CEO, and Noel Watson, COO and CFO, will engage in a fireside chat at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference on March 3, followed by meetings with investors. They will also attend the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4, where further meetings will be held. A live audio webcast of the Citizens JMP presentation will be available on LegalZoom's Investor Relations website. LegalZoom is dedicated to providing comprehensive legal services and support for small business owners, emphasizing accessible legal and financial expertise.

Participation in prominent investor conferences demonstrates transparency and engagement with the investment community, which can enhance investor confidence.

Management's presence at multiple conferences indicates strong leadership and proactive communication strategies regarding the company's direction and growth prospects.

Providing a live audio webcast of the presentation allows for broader access to stakeholders, fostering inclusivity and openness in investor relations.

The emphasis on their mission to support entrepreneurs highlights LegalZoom's commitment to social impact, potentially appealing to socially conscious investors.

The announcement of participation in conferences may indicate a need for increased investor engagement, suggesting possible underlying concerns about stock performance or investor interest.

Hosting investor meetings may imply that the company is actively seeking to reassure shareholders about its business prospects, which can be interpreted as a response to previous uncertainties or negative perceptions in the market.

What investor conferences will LegalZoom participate in?

LegalZoom will participate in the Citizens JMP Technology Conference and the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

When is the Citizens JMP Technology Conference?

The Citizens JMP Technology Conference is scheduled for March 3rd at 9:00 a.m. PT.

Where can I watch the conference presentation?

A live audio webcast of the Citizens JMP Technology Conference presentation will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website.

Who are the key speakers from LegalZoom?

Jeff Stibel, the Chairman and CEO, and Noel Watson, the COO and CFO, will be the key speakers at the conferences.

What services does LegalZoom provide?

LegalZoom offers a range of legal and compliance products aimed at supporting small business owners throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

$LZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $LZ stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced that Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:







The Citizens JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco, California. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 3 at 9:00 a.m. PT and will host meetings with investors that same day.



A live audio webcast and replay of the Citizens JMP Technology Conference presentation will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website at





https://investors.legalzoom.com





About LegalZoom









LegalZoom is a leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. For more information, please visit





www.legalzoom.com





investor@legalzoom.com







