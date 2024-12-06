LegalZoom initiated with a Neutral at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of LegalZoom (LZ) with a Neutral rating and $9 price target LegalZoom s an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the U.S., the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company has always looked to drive subscription revenue growth with business formation services as a starting point for eventual conversion into other legal services. UBS wants to see improving customer lifetime value before recommending the shares.
