LegalZoom Appoints Pratik Savai as New Chief Technology Officer to Drive Innovation and Technology Advancements

LegalZoom announces Pratik Savai as Chief Technology Officer to enhance technology and simplify legal processes.

Quiver AI Summary

LegalZoom.com, Inc. has appointed Pratik Savai as its new Chief Technology Officer, tasked with enhancing the company's technology capabilities, scalability, and the integration of emerging technologies like generative AI to streamline legal processes. CEO Jeff Stibel praised Pratik's innovative leadership and technical expertise, noting his previous experience at Elation Health and Cornerstone OnDemand, where he contributed to significant growth and innovation. Pratik expressed enthusiasm about joining LegalZoom at a pivotal moment, highlighting the company's commitment to reshaping access to legal services and improving customer experience. He holds multiple degrees in engineering, computational biology, and business management from prestigious universities.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Pratik Savai as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), signaling a commitment to enhance legal service technology.

Pratik brings extensive experience in technology leadership and innovation, having successfully driven growth in previous roles.

Focus on leveraging emerging technologies like generative AI could significantly optimize LegalZoom’s platform and improve customer experience.

LegalZoom's emphasis on reshaping access to legal services positions the company strongly in the evolving legal tech market.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new CTO may signal instability or a shift in leadership that could indicate prior management issues or a need for change within the company.

Though the stated focus is on innovation and improvement, there may be underlying concerns regarding the company's current technology infrastructure that necessitated bringing in a new leader.

FAQ

Who is the new CTO of LegalZoom?

Pratik Savai has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of LegalZoom.

What will Pratik Savai focus on at LegalZoom?

He will advance LegalZoom’s technology ecosystem, optimize platform scalability, and leverage emerging technologies like generative AI.

What is Pratik Savai's previous experience?

Prior to LegalZoom, he was the CTO at Elation Health, leading Engineering, Product, and Design teams.

What educational qualifications does Pratik Savai have?

He holds degrees from the University of Mumbai and the University of Southern California, and an MBA from UCLA.

What is LegalZoom's primary service?

LegalZoom provides an online platform for legal services, helping individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $LZ stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced Pratik Savai as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, he will spearhead advancing LegalZoom’s technology ecosystem, optimizing platform scalability, and harnessing emerging technologies such as generative AI to simplify legal processes for individuals and businesses.





“Pratik is an innovative leader with deep technical acumen and a passion for leveraging technology to empower consumers and small businesses,” said Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LegalZoom. “His leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation and enhancing our technology infrastructure to serve our customers better.”





Pratik most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer at Elation Health, where he led the Engineering, Product, and Design teams, building transformative solutions for thousands of small businesses as well as large prominent digital health providers. Prior to that, Pratik led several technology and product organizations focused on workforce agility at Cornerstone OnDemand over a 16-year tenure. With a track record of driving innovation, building businesses to over $840 million in recurring subscription revenues, and scaling technology teams to over 400 people globally, Pratik brings extensive expertise to LegalZoom.





“This is an exciting moment for LegalZoom, and I’m thrilled to be joining at such a defining time," Pratik added. "The company is at the forefront of leveraging technology to reshape access to legal services, creating unprecedented opportunities for businesses and individuals alike. I look forward to collaborating with the technology team to drive innovation and build solutions that will redefine efficiency, accessibility, and customer experience in the legal industry."





Pratik received a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Mumbai, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California, a Master of Science in Computational Biology from the University of Southern California, and a Master of Business Administration with emphasis in Technology Management & Entrepreneurship from the University of California Los Angeles Anderson School of Management.







About LegalZoom







LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or LegalZoom Legal Services law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.





With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, visit





www.legalzoom.com





.







Contact







Investor Relations









investor@legalzoom.com









Press









press@legalzoom.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.