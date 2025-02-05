LegalZoom Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

LegalZoom will announce Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on February 26, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on February 26, 2025, after market close. CEO Jeff Stibel and COO/CFO Noel Watson will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results. A replay of the webcast will be available afterward on the company's Investor Relations website. LegalZoom is a leading online platform for business formation in the U.S., offering legal and compliance products aimed at supporting small business owners through accessible technology and services.

LegalZoom is set to report financial results for both the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, indicating transparency and regular updates on company performance.

The involvement of the CEO and COO in discussing the financial results shows strong leadership engagement and a commitment to communicating directly with investors.

The webcast and conference call provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company's leadership, fostering investor relations and trust.

LegalZoom emphasizes its mission to support entrepreneurs, highlighting its role as a significant player in the online business formation market, which can attract potential investors and customers.

The announcement of the upcoming financial results may indicate that there is a significant delay or lack of transparency regarding the company's performance and financial health until the release date.

The scheduled date for the financial results is notably far in the future, which might suggest potential underlying issues impacting the company's reporting or communication strategy.

What are the financial results reporting dates for LegalZoom?

LegalZoom will report its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 on February 26, 2025.

Who will host the LegalZoom financial results conference call?

Jeff Stibel, CEO, and Noel Watson, COO and CFO, will host the conference call on February 26, 2025.

What time is the LegalZoom conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 26, 2025.

Where can I access the LegalZoom financial results webcast?

The webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/57d8d5vf.

How can I access a replay of the LegalZoom conference call?

A replay will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website following the live event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $LZ stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, after the close of market.





Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the financial results.







LegalZoom Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call Details











Date:





Wednesday, February 26, 2025









Time:





4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)









Webcast:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/57d8d5vf











Dial In:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BI78323644b5594f41a97115884830d639











A replay of the webcast also will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website,





https://investors.legalzoom.com





, following the live event.









About LegalZoom









LegalZoom is a leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. For more information, please visit





www.legalzoom.com





.









Contact













investor@legalzoom.com







