LegalZoom to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

$LZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $LZ stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after the close of market.









Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the financial results.







LegalZoom First Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details











Date:





Wednesday, May 7, 2025









Time:





4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)









Webcast:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jigc5g64











Dial In Registration:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9eb7a32abc5b40619d25679588eae02d























A replay of the webcast also will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website,





https://investors.legalzoom.com





, following the live event.









About LegalZoom









LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or the LegalZoom-owned law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formations and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.





With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, visit





www.legalzoom.com





.









Contact

















investor@legalzoom.com







