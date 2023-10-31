Legal Trouble for Senator Bob Menendez May Hurt Dems: The Kiplinger Letter

To help you understand what is going on in politics and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…

The legal woes of Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) could hurt Democrats in both the Senate and the House. Menendez has stepped down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but has otherwise refused to budge and insists he is running for reelection in 2024.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, were indicted on charges that they conspired to act as foreign agents for Egypt. They are accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for the senator’s influence. Menendez was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the time of the alleged actions.

As long as Menendez sticks to his plan to run for reelection, he will likely struggle on the campaign trail, as was the case in 2018, when he notably underperformed despite the failure of an earlier corruption case. He will also force other Democratic candidates to answer for his conduct, which is not an ideal situation, as the party defends its razor-thin majority in the chamber.

Plus, resistance to Menendez could open up a competitive House seat. Representative Andy Kim (D-NJ) has filed to challenge Menendez in the primary, which would help Democrats skirt the problems of Menendez’s reelection campaign. Kim’s district — the 3rd district of New Jersey — got significantly bluer during the last round of redistricting. But this district has historically leaned Republican and might be within reach if the GOP is poised to do as well as current polling suggests. The GOP hopes to shore up its nine-seat majority in the chamber in next year’s elections.

This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.