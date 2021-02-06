Legal Sports Betting Is Bigger than Ever -- But COVID Could Hurt Bets on the Big Game

Overall wagers could be down 37% this Sunday compared to last year

But online bets for Sunday could rise by 63% from 2020

DraftKings stock is up more than 300% over the past 12 months, thanks to the rise in online betting

Sports betting is more popular, and legal, than ever, and one of biggest draws for bettors every year is wagering on the Big Game. But, like everything else right now, COVID-19 is having an impact on football betting this year.

In the video below, we'll take a closer look at why wagers on Sunday's game will likely be lower than usual, and how online sports betting -- fueled by companies like DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) -- are scratching an itch for those wanting to place bets during socially distant times.

