Legal protection for 'Dreamer' immigrants wins support of majority of U.S. House

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - Legislation giving young "Dreamer" immigrants protection from deportation and a path toward citizenship won the backing of a majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

Voting was continuing on the bill that, if passed, would face difficulties in the Senate amid Republican opposition.

