Legal protection for 'Dreamer' immigrants wins support of majority of U.S. House

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - Legislation giving young "Dreamer" immigrants protection from deportation and a path toward citizenship won the backing of a majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

Voting was continuing on the bill that, if passed, would face difficulties in the Senate amid Republican opposition.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Tim ahmann)

