Legal Hurdles Loom Over Air Transport Services Group’s Merger Plans

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) has disclosed a new risk, in the Litigation & Legal Liabilities category.

Air Transport Services Group faces significant business risk due to potential lawsuits challenging its Merger Agreement, which could impede or altogether prevent the merger with Parent from being finalized as anticipated. These legal challenges, whether meritorious or not, may impose considerable financial burdens and distract management from their primary responsibilities. Plaintiffs, including potential stockholders or other vested parties, may seek court injunctions to halt the merger, thereby threatening its scheduled completion. The risk is exacerbated by the possibility of court orders or regulatory restraints that could render the merger illegal or unfeasible, further delaying or obstructing its execution.

The average ATSG stock price target is $24.25, implying 10.18% upside potential.

