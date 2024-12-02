Legal & General’s Voting Rights and Share Capital Update

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc announced that its capital comprises nearly 5.9 billion ordinary shares with voting rights, as of November 29, 2024. The company holds no shares in treasury, making the total number of voting rights equivalent to the number of shares. Investors can use this figure for calculating their interests in accordance with FCA rules.

