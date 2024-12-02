News & Insights

Stocks

Legal & General’s Voting Rights and Share Capital Update

December 02, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Legal & General Group Plc announced that its capital comprises nearly 5.9 billion ordinary shares with voting rights, as of November 29, 2024. The company holds no shares in treasury, making the total number of voting rights equivalent to the number of shares. Investors can use this figure for calculating their interests in accordance with FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:LGEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.