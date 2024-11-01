News & Insights

Legal & General’s Chair Purchases Shares, Boosting Market Interest

November 01, 2024 — 02:17 pm EDT

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc has announced the purchase of 756 ordinary shares, priced at £2.18059 each, by its Chair, Sir John Kingman. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange, further showcasing the company’s active engagement in the market. Such moves can be of interest to investors tracking management’s confidence in the company’s stock.

