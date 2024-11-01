Legal & General’s Chair Purchases Shares, Boosting Market Interest

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc has announced the purchase of 756 ordinary shares, priced at £2.18059 each, by its Chair, Sir John Kingman. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange, further showcasing the company’s active engagement in the market. Such moves can be of interest to investors tracking management’s confidence in the company’s stock.

For further insights into GB:LGEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.