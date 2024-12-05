Legal & General upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded Legal & General to Buy from Neutral with a 256 GBp price target Given the company’s “strong” solvency position and potential for further upside risks, Goldman now sees Legal & General’s yield differential as attractive.

