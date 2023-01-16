Legal & General to vote against Capricorn leadership and NewMed merger

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Legal & General Investment Management will vote to oust Capricorn Energy's CNE.L senior leadership and against its planned merger with NewMed NWMDp.TA at a shareholder meeting on Feb. 1, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

Legal & General own around 3.98% of Capricorn, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

