Legal & General to vote against Capricorn leadership and NewMed merger

January 16, 2023 — 04:46 am EST

Written by Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Legal & General Investment Management will vote to oust Capricorn Energy's CNE.L senior leadership and against its planned merger with NewMed NWMDp.TA at a shareholder meeting on Feb. 1, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

Legal & General own around 3.98% of Capricorn, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

