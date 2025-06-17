Markets

Legal & General Targets 2025 Core Operating EPS Growth Between 6-9%

June 17, 2025 — 05:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Legal & General Group Plc said it has made a good start to 2025 and is on track to deliver results in line with 3-year targets. The Group projects growth in 2025 core operating EPS of between 6-9%.

The Group also expressed strong conviction in 2028 targets. It expects to deliver 500-600 million pounds operating profit, with 6-10% CAGR 2024-28. The Group said, by 2028, 70-75% of Asset Management earnings will be fee-related, and cost income ratio will reduce to below 70%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.