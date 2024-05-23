News & Insights

Legal & General Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

May 23, 2024

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were passed by a majority of shareholders through a poll vote. Key resolutions included the approval of the financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, and the election and re-election of various Directors. The AGM reflected a robust shareholder participation, with over 62% of voting capital cast.

