Legal & General Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were passed by a majority of shareholders through a poll vote. Key resolutions included the approval of the financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, and the election and re-election of various Directors. The AGM reflected a robust shareholder participation, with over 62% of voting capital cast.

