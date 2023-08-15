Legal & General posts above-forecast H1 operating profit

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Legal & General LGEN.L reported an above-forecast operating profit of 941 million pounds ($1.20 billion) in the first half on Tuesday, boosted by its annuity business, and said it was on track to meet its five-year ambitions.

Analysts in a company-compiled consensus poll had forecast operating profit of 834 million pounds.

However, operating profit at the British life insurer and asset manager fell nearly 2% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

