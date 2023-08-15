News & Insights

Legal & General posts above-forecast H1 operating profit

Credit: REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

August 15, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Carolyn Cohn for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Legal & General LGEN.L reported an above-forecast operating profit of 941 million pounds ($1.20 billion) in the first half on Tuesday, boosted by its annuity business, and said it was on track to meet its five-year ambitions.

Analysts in a company-compiled consensus poll had forecast operating profit of 834 million pounds.

However, operating profit at the British life insurer and asset manager fell nearly 2% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.