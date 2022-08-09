Legal & General posts 8% rise in H1 operating profit

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Legal & General LGEN.L recorded an 8% rise in operating profit to 1.16 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) in the first half due to strong performance in its insurance and direct investment units, the British insurer and asset manager said on Tuesday.

The results came in slightly above forecasts of 1.12 billion pounds for operating profit from a company-supplied consensus poll.

($1 = 0.8275 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

