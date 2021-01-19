Legal & General insures $833 mln of Evonik U.S., UK pensions

Corrects number in first paragraph to $833 million not $847 million, and third paragraph to 544 million pounds not 554 million pounds after company corrects UK figure

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Legal & General LGEN.L has agreed to insure $833 million of German chemicals group Evonik Industries' EVKn.DE United Kingdom and U.S. pension schemes in the bulk annuity market, the British insurer said on Tuesday.

In a bulk annuity deal, insurers take on the risk of companies' defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes.

The deal secures the benefits of more than 3,600 pension scheme members in four separate UK pension schemes, totalling 544 million pounds ($740.17 million), L&G said in a statement.

L&G said the UK deal follows a $93 million deal for 1,700 members of Evonik's U.S. pension scheme agreed in September.

L&G is a major player in the UK bulk annuity market and has been expanding into the U.S. market.

($1 = 0.7342 pounds)

($1 = 0.7350 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

