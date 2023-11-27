Legal & General Group plc - ADR (LGGNY) Price Target Increased by 5.60% to 17.83

The average one-year price target for Legal & General Group plc - ADR (OTC:LGGNY) has been revised to 17.83 / share. This is an increase of 5.60% from the prior estimate of 16.88 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.01 to a high of 22.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.47% from the latest reported closing price of 14.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legal & General Group plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGGNY is 0.21%, an increase of 19.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.26% to 187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGGNY by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Rothschild Investment holds 43K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGGNY by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Heartland Consultants holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 45.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGGNY by 65.52% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGGNY by 3.14% over the last quarter.

