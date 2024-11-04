News & Insights

Legal & General Executives Purchase Company Shares

November 04, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc recently announced that key executives, including the CEO and CFO, purchased shares under the company’s Employee Share Plan. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, involved ordinary shares priced at £2.20 each. This move reflects confidence in the company’s future prospects.

