Legal & General Executives Invest in Company Shares

Legal & General Group Plc recently announced that five of its top executives, including the Group Chief Financial Officer and the Chief Executive Officer of Legal & General Institutional Retirement, have purchased company shares as part of the Employee Share Plan. The transactions took place on December 2, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange, with each share priced at £2.24.

