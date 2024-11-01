Legal & General Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc announced the repurchase of 543,300 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired at an average price of approximately 217.35 pence per share and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 5.89 billion. This move is intended to enhance shareholder value by decreasing the number of shares outstanding.

