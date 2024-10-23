Legal & General Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc has repurchased 600,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, reducing its total shares in issue to nearly 5.9 billion. The shares were purchased through Barclays Capital Securities at an average price around 225.36 pence per share, and will be cancelled, thus affecting the total voting rights.

