Legal & General Directors Purchase Shares

Legal & General Group Plc has announced that three of its Non-Executive Directors, Henrietta Baldock, Ric Lewis, and Laura Wade-Gery, have purchased shares in the company. Each director acquired shares priced at £2.179 on the London Stock Exchange. These transactions reflect their commitment under their Terms of Appointment.

