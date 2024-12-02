Legal & General Directors Acquire Shares, Signaling Confidence

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc announced that its Non-Executive Directors, Henrietta Baldock, Ric Lewis, and Laura Wade-Gery, have purchased shares in the company under their Terms of Appointment. The transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £2.208 per share. This move might interest investors as it indicates confidence in the company’s prospects by its leadership.

