Legal & General Directors Acquire Shares, Signaling Confidence

December 02, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc announced that its Non-Executive Directors, Henrietta Baldock, Ric Lewis, and Laura Wade-Gery, have purchased shares in the company under their Terms of Appointment. The transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £2.208 per share. This move might interest investors as it indicates confidence in the company’s prospects by its leadership.

