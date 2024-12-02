Legal & General Chair Buys Shares, Boosts Investor Confidence

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc has reported that Sir John Kingman, the company’s Chair, has purchased 735 ordinary shares at £2.23306 each through an ISA on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights insider confidence in the company’s potential, a point of interest for investors watching market movements.

