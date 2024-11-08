News & Insights

Legal & General Announces Significant Share Buyback

November 08, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc has repurchased 2,419,401 of its own shares, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares were acquired through various exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, and will be cancelled, resulting in a total of 5,892,891,985 ordinary shares in issue. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

