Legal & General Announces Share Buyback Progress

October 31, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc has repurchased 900,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, announced earlier this year. The shares were acquired through various exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, at an average price of approximately 217.54 pence each. This transaction reduces the company’s total number of ordinary shares in issue to 5,895,846,750, enhancing shareholder value.

