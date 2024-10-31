Legal & General Announces Share Buyback Progress

Legal & General (GB:LGEN) has released an update.

Legal & General Group Plc has repurchased 900,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, announced earlier this year. The shares were acquired through various exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, at an average price of approximately 217.54 pence each. This transaction reduces the company’s total number of ordinary shares in issue to 5,895,846,750, enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:LGEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.