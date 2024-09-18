News & Insights

Markets

Legal & General Announces Sale Of Cala - Quick Facts

September 18, 2024 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) has agreed the sale of the UK house builder CALA Group for an enterprise value of 1.35 billion pounds, to Ferguson Bidco, an entity owned by funds managed by Sixth Street Partners and Patron Capital. The consideration for the sale will result in cash proceeds of 1.16 billion pounds. Legal & General said the disposal proceeds will primarily be used, as they become available, to reinvest in the Group.

Cala Group is a UK housebuilder focused on building homes in prime locations throughout the South of England, the Cotswolds and Scotland.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.