Legal & General agrees to about $6 bln buy-in of Boots Pension Scheme

Credit: REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

November 24, 2023 — 02:24 am EST

By Lawrence White

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British life insurer and asset manager Legal & General on Friday said it had agreed to a 4.8 billion pound ($5.98 billion) full buy-in of the Boots Pension Scheme, in what it said was the largest such transaction in Britain by premium size.

The deal forms part of a rising trend for pension risk transfer, whereby trustees of pension schemes, such as the Boots one, pay a premium for the insurer to assume some of the liabilities of a scheme, to reduce uncertainty.

Rising funding ratios for pension schemes are driving unprecedented demand, Legal & General LGEN.L said, as funds scramble to protect schemes against the vagaries of market movements amid rising interest rates worldwide.

Legal & General has written a total of 13.4 billion pounds worth of pension risk transfer deals this year globally, up from 9.5 billion pounds last year. Its solvency ratio of an estimated 224% puts it in a strong position to pursue more such business, the company said.

Health and beauty products provider Boots, with over 2000 stores and 52,000 staff, is one of Britain's most recognisable high street brands.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

