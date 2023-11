Nov 24 (Reuters) - British life insurer and asset manager Legal & General LGEN.L on Friday said it had agreed to a 4.8 billion pound ($5.98 billion) full buy-in of the Boots Pension Scheme.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

