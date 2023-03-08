Legal & General 2022 operating profit up stronger-than-expected 12%

Adds detail

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Operating profit at British life insurer and asset manager Legal & General Group Plc LGEN.L rose a stronger-than-expected 12% in 2022, helped by its retail operations but dragged down by its asset management division, it said on Wednesday.

Operating profit of 2.523 billion pounds ($2.98 billion)compared with 2.262 billion pounds a year earlier. Analysts had expected 2.451 billion pounds, according to a consensus forecast.

The insurance industry in 2022 has faced challenges from expenses related to the war in Ukraine, soaring inflation, and big storms.

Operating profit at the asset management division declined 19% after market moves saw a decline in the value of assets under management.

Operating profit at the retail retirement and insurance business rose 33%, with its life insurance business in the United States returning to profit.

