Legal & General 2022 operating profit up stronger-than-expected 12%

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Operating profit at British life insurer and asset manager Legal & General Group Plc LGEN.L rose 12% in 2022, the company reported on Wednesday, adding that it was on track to meet its targets.

Operating profit of 2.523 billion pounds ($2.98 billion)compared with 2.262 billion pounds a year earlier. Analysts had expected 2.451 billion pounds, according to a consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.8460 pounds)

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.