Legal & General 2020 operating profit dips 3%

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

British insurer Legal & General posted a 3% dip in 2020 operating profit to 2.2 billion pounds ($3.05 billion) on Wednesday, hit by a slowdown in demand for life insurance products due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General LGEN.L posted a 3% dip in 2020 operating profit to 2.2 billion pounds ($3.05 billion) on Wednesday, hit by a slowdown in demand for life insurance products due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the insurer's fund management arm, one of the biggest investors in the UK stock market, saw assets under management rise 7% to 1.3 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters