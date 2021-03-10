Legal & General 2020 operating profit dips 3%

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General LGEN.L posted a 3% dip in 2020 operating profit to 2.2 billion pounds ($3.05 billion) on Wednesday, hit by a slowdown in demand for life insurance products due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the insurer's fund management arm, one of the biggest investors in the UK stock market, saw assets under management rise 7% to 1.3 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

