Legal & General 2019 operating profit up 12% on record company pension deals

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British life insurer Legal & General LGEN.L posted a 12% rise in 2019 operating profit to 2.1 billion pounds ($2.69 billion) on Wednesday, boosted by record company pension deals.

L&G has increasingly focused on bulk annuities - insuring company final salary, or defined benefit, pension schemes.

Bulk annuity sales including several jumbo deals at Britain's third-largest insurer reached 11.4 billion pounds, up 25% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7806 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Huw Jones)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.