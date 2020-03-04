Legal & General 2019 operating profit up 12% on record company pension deals

British life insurer Legal & General posted a 12% rise in 2019 operating profit to 2.1 billion pounds ($2.69 billion) on Wednesday, boosted by record company pension deals.

L&G has increasingly focused on bulk annuities - insuring company final salary, or defined benefit, pension schemes.

Bulk annuity sales including several jumbo deals at Britain's third-largest insurer reached 11.4 billion pounds, up 25% from a year earlier.

