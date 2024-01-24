Legal AI startup Spellbook raises $20 mln as sector draws more investments

By Sara Merken

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spellbook, a legal software company focused on contracts, said Wednesday that it has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Montreal-based venture capital firm Inovia Capital.

Investors including The Legaltech Fund, Bling Capital and Thomson Reuters Ventures, a fund operated by Reuters' parent company Thomson Reuters, also participated in the round, the Canada-based company said.

Spellbook says it offers a generative artificial intelligence contract drafting and review tool that is built on large language models including OpenAI's GPT-4. The product, aimed at corporate and commercial lawyers in law firms and companies, can suggest contract language and negotiation points.

A growing number of startups are launching tools and raising capital as the legal sector explores ways to incorporate and capitalize on generative AI. No clear leader has emerged so far in the evolving legal AI market, which has been attracting new investors amid steady buzz over the technology.

Scott Stevenson, CEO and co-founder of Spellbook, said its core customer base is small and midsize firms and solo lawyers, though the company has also sold to larger firms and in-house legal teams.

Customers include large London-based law firm Addleshaw Goddard, small Alberta, Canada-based law firm KMSC Law, Denver-based materials supplier Carbon Chemistry and New York-based life sciences venture capital firm ATEM Capital, according to a spokesperson for Spellbook.

The company announced a $10.9 million seed round in June 2023 and rebranded to Spellbook from Rally, which had been its name since launching in 2019. It previously focused on automating routine legal tasks like sales agreements and hiring employees, Stevenson said.

He said there has "definitely been a very big shift in the level of investor interest" in legal technology since generative AI burst onto the scene in late 2022.

On Tuesday, a new company called Norm AI said it had raised an $11.1 million seed round and created a regulatory AI product for chief compliance officers at companies.

Robin AI, which is focused on using generative AI for contracts, earlier this month announced a $26 million Series B round. Another company, Harvey, said in December it raised $80 million in a Series B round that valued the company at $715 million.

(Reporting by Sara Merken)

