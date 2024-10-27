Legacy Minerals Uncovers Promising Results at Glenlogan

News & Insights

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has reported promising results from its first drill hole at the Glenlogan project in New South Wales, revealing potential for copper and gold mineralization. The findings suggest the presence of fertile quartz diorite porphyry dykes, indicating a nearby mineralized porphyry intrusion that remains unexplored. The company plans to continue its exploration efforts with additional geophysical assessments and drilling.

