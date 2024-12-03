Legacy Minerals Targets Major Discovery at Thomson Project

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has announced promising developments at its Thomson Project in NSW, Australia, fueled by a recent $3 million capital raise. The company is utilizing cutting-edge 3D modelling and artificial intelligence to identify high-priority drill targets for potential gold and copper deposits. With historical data and advanced technology, Legacy Minerals is optimistic about a significant mineral discovery.

