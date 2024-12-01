News & Insights

Stocks

Legacy Minerals Secures Funding for Strategic Exploration

December 01, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has successfully raised A$3 million through an oversubscribed capital raising, including a strategic investment from Fleet Investment Fund. The funds will support exploration at their Drake and Thomson Projects, with drilling set to begin imminently. This move is seen as a strong endorsement of the company’s exploration strategies and project potential.

For further insights into AU:LGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.