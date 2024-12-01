Legacy Minerals Secures Funding for Strategic Exploration

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.
Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has successfully raised A$3 million through an oversubscribed capital raising, including a strategic investment from Fleet Investment Fund. The funds will support exploration at their Drake and Thomson Projects, with drilling set to begin imminently. This move is seen as a strong endorsement of the company’s exploration strategies and project potential.
