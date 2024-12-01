Legacy Minerals Plans Significant Securities Issuance

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of 16.75 million securities, including 5.58 million options expiring in January 2026 and 11.17 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move, set to take place on December 6, 2024, aims to bolster the company’s market presence and attract potential investors through the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

For further insights into AU:LGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.