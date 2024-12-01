Legacy Minerals Plans New Securities Issuance

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.
Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. announced a new securities issuance, proposing to issue a total of 2,437,500 securities, including options and fully paid ordinary shares. This move aims to bolster their capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The securities are expected to be issued on December 6, 2024.
