Legacy Minerals Partners with Fleet Space for Thomson Project

October 20, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has teamed up with Fleet Space to leverage cutting-edge geophysical technology in its ambitious exploration of the Thomson Project, spanning 5,500 square kilometers. By utilizing real-time 3D Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) imaging, the company aims to identify potential gold and copper deposits with greater precision, promising exciting prospects for investors. With the survey set to begin in November, Legacy Minerals is poised to fast-track potential discoveries in one of Australia’s under-explored regions.

