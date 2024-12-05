Legacy Minerals Lists New Shares on ASX

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.
Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has announced the quotation of 1,625,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their financial transactions. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions, potentially opening up new investment opportunities and interest in the company. Investors might see this as a strategic move by Legacy Minerals to bolster their market presence.
