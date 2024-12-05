Legacy Minerals Lists New Shares on ASX

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has announced the quotation of 1,625,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their financial transactions. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions, potentially opening up new investment opportunities and interest in the company. Investors might see this as a strategic move by Legacy Minerals to bolster their market presence.

For further insights into AU:LGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.