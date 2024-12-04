Legacy Minerals Boosts Exploration with New Advisory Appointment

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has appointed Dr. John Greenfield as Chief Technical Advisor, bringing his extensive expertise in New South Wales geology to the company. Dr. Greenfield, with a background in Newmont Australia and the Geological Survey of New South Wales, is set to enhance the company’s exploration efforts in the state’s underexplored mineral systems. His knowledge and experience are expected to drive significant value in projects like Drake and Thomson, further positioning New South Wales as a global exploration hotspot.

