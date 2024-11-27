Legacy Minerals Announces Trading Halt for Capital Raise

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (ASX: LGM) has requested a trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange pending a significant announcement related to a capital raise. This move will temporarily suspend trading of its securities until December 2, 2024, or until the announcement is made, capturing the attention of investors eager for further developments.

