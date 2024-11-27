Legacy Minerals Announces Trading Halt for Capital Raise

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (ASX: LGM) has requested a trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange pending a significant announcement related to a capital raise. This move will temporarily suspend trading of its securities until December 2, 2024, or until the announcement is made, capturing the attention of investors eager for further developments.
For further insights into AU:LGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.