Legacy Minerals Announces New Share Issuance on ASX

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of 10.8 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on December 6, 2024. This development is part of previously disclosed transactions, potentially impacting the company’s market dynamics and investment appeal. Investors keen on the stock market may find this an intriguing opportunity to explore.

