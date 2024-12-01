Legacy Minerals Announces New Securities Offer

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has announced a new offer of securities under a securities purchase plan, set to issue up to 10 million securities, comprising 3.33 million options expiring in January 2026 and 6.67 million fully paid ordinary shares. The record date for eligibility is November 29, 2024, with the offer closing on December 20, 2024, and the issue date slated for December 24, 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial positioning and attract investor interest.

