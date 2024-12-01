Legacy Minerals Announces New Securities Issuance Plan

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of securities, including 4 million options expiring three years from the issue date and over 3 million options expiring on January 22, 2026. This move is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital and potentially enhance its market position. Investors keen on market opportunities may find this development from Legacy Minerals interesting as it reflects the company’s growth initiatives.

